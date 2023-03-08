Champions League: Bayern knock PSG out, Milan beat Spurs to reach Q’final

Bayern Munich have defeated Paris St-Germain home and away in their Champions League round of 16 tie, to zoom into the quarter-finals of the competition.

Bayern led 1-0 from the first leg in Paris and completed the mission at the Allianz Stadium with a 2-0 win, as they eased onto the next round.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting opened scoring just after the hour mark before Serge Gnabry added the gloss to a professional display late on to seal the win.

In another tie, seven-time champions AC Milan defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on aggregate to reach the quarter-finals.

The Italian side had won 1-0 in their first leg of the clash before playing a goalless draw with the Premier League club in London.

Bayern and Milan join Benfica and Chelsea in the last eight, with more ties to be completed next week.

Meanwhile, the draw for the quarter-finals of the competition takes place on 17 March in Nyon, Switzerland.

