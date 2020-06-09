Champions League last-eight mini-tournament could be played in Lisbon

The UEFA Champions League plans to have a mini-tournament in August, and Lisbon in Portugal is the most-likely venue for the tournament.

The European elite club competition had been halted since March due to outbrak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The option of Lisbon as the host city for the competition is yet to be approved by the European football body.

Uefa is planning to move the final from Istanbul, where it was due to be held on 30 May, for the new format.

The Europa League final, due to be held in Gdansk, Poland on 27 May, is also likely to be moved to Germany, according to reports from Europe.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final of both competitions will be played in one location as a mini-tournament behind closed doors.

While the Champions League final would be played on 23 August, with the Europa League final taking place on 21 August.

Uefa’s executive committee will make its final decision on 17 June.

