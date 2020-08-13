Latest Sports

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Leipzig defeat Atletico to set up PSG semifinal clash

August 13, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

German Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig have set up a Champions League semifinal clash with Paris Saint-Germain after beating Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals on Thursday night.

More to follow..

Latest posts by Ben Ugbana (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ben Ugbana

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!