German Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig have set up a Champions League semifinal clash with Paris Saint-Germain after beating Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals on Thursday night.
More to follow..
Latest posts by Ben Ugbana (see all)
- CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Leipzig defeat Atletico to set up PSG semifinal clash - August 13, 2020
- Ozil admits ‘difficult’ times at Arsenal but wants to stay till ‘last day’ - August 13, 2020
- Mikel Obi eyes return to English football amid West Brom, Stoke interests - August 13, 2020