Champions League: Man City thrash Real Madrid to set up Inter Milan final

Manchester City put up a superb performance in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal tie with Real Madrid as they sealed a 4-0 victory to scale through to the final.

Both teams played a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Bernabeu last week, with Vinicius Junior and Kevin de Bruyne scoring for either sides.

But it was City who carried the day as they thrashed the Spanish giants at the Etihad Stadium to advance with a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Read Also: Real Madrid held to 1-1 draw by Man City in UCL semifinal first leg

Bernardo Silva scored a first-half brace to keep the hosts in control of the tie, before Militao scored an own goal on 76th minute and Julian Alvarez sealed the rout in added time.

City have lost two previous semi-finals to Real Madrid but they made no mistake this time to now stand one step away from claiming the trophy.

Pep Guardiola’s side will play Inter Milan in the final on 10 June in Istanbul as they look to win the Champions League for the first time in history.

