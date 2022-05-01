Champions League place: Arsenal reclaim EPL fourth spot with win over West Ham

Arsenal have boosted their chances of clinching a Champions League ticket this season after defeating West Ham 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Gunners reclaimed the fourth spot in the league table with the victory, climbing above city rivals, Tottenham in fifth.

Spurs had won 3-1 over Leicester City earlier in the day to go above Arsenal, but the Mikel Arteta side secured a third win in a row to stay in the race.

Read Also: Iwobi stars, Richarlison scores as Everton beat Chelsea to boost survival hopes

Goals by Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes were enough to seal all three points as Jarrod Bowen’s equaliser was squashed by the winning goal.

The defeat for West Ham dented their chances of securing European football next season.

The loss leaves the Hammers in seventh place, three points behind sixth-placed Manchester United with three games remaining.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now