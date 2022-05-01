Sports
Champions League place: Arsenal reclaim EPL fourth spot with win over West Ham
Arsenal have boosted their chances of clinching a Champions League ticket this season after defeating West Ham 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.
The Gunners reclaimed the fourth spot in the league table with the victory, climbing above city rivals, Tottenham in fifth.
Spurs had won 3-1 over Leicester City earlier in the day to go above Arsenal, but the Mikel Arteta side secured a third win in a row to stay in the race.
Read Also: Iwobi stars, Richarlison scores as Everton beat Chelsea to boost survival hopes
Goals by Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes were enough to seal all three points as Jarrod Bowen’s equaliser was squashed by the winning goal.
The defeat for West Ham dented their chances of securing European football next season.
The loss leaves the Hammers in seventh place, three points behind sixth-placed Manchester United with three games remaining.
