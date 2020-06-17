CHAMPIONS! Napoli beat Juventus on penalties to win Coppa Italia

Napoli have emerged Coppa Italia champions after beating Juventus on penalties following a goalless draw at full time on Wednesday night.

Juventus, who were favorites, had two penalties missed, with the first by Paulo Dybala saved by the goalkeeper while the second by Danilo blazed over the bar from a short run up.

Napoli converted all their attempts, and won 4-2 on the shootouts

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso has won the Coppa Italia as a manager and also as a player, having also lifted the trophy as a Milan player in 2003.

Victory means Napoli have won the conpetition for the sixth time, after 1962, 1976, 1987, 2012 and 2014.

The other five teams to win the Coppa Italia at least six times are Juventus (13), Roma (9), Inter (7), Lazio (7) and Fiorentina (6).

