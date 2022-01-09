Championship side Nottingham Forest dump Arsenal out of FA Cup

Premier League club, Arsenal have been dumped out of the English FA Cup after losing to Championship side Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The Gunners crashed out in the third round of the competition, as substitute Lewis Grabban sealed the win for the host.

Grabban came off the bench to fire home a deserved winner and seal a huge 1-0 victory to send his side to the next round.

Arsenal have now been knocked out at the third round stage of the FA Cup for the second time in their last 25 seasons.

And Forest was the last team to knock them out this early in a 4-2 win in the 2017/18 campaign.

“We were not good enough and we have to apologise for it,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

“We needed more drive, more hunger to win at any cost in every single action, much more. We were not at our level.

“I’m really disappointed with the performance, first of all. Not with the attitude but how much purpose we have and what determination we showed to change the game when it’s difficult to play against the way they play.

“I have played in games like that for the past 18 years and I know how complicated it is to come here. It’s no surprise the difficulties you are going to face. But when we do that, we have to face it in a different way.

“It is really hurting. It is a competition that is very related to our history and to get out of it is a big bump.”

