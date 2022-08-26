Sports
CHAN Qualifier: Yusuf makes final selection of squad to face Ghana
Super Eagles B coach Salisu Yusuf has made his final selection of squad to face the Black Galaxies of Ghana in a 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier.
Yusuf haf initially invited 35 home-based players to camp in preparation but has now trimmed the list to 22, dropping 13.
Goalkeepers, Adewale Adeyinka and Ojo Olorunleke and Bankole Kayode made the final list, together with defenders, Gbadebo Samson, Tope Olusesi and Ebube Duru.
Yusuf also picked Nigeria Professional Football League ((NPFL) top scorer, Chijoke Akuneto, Andy Okpe and Ossy Martins for the games.
Read Also: Salisu Yusuf invites 35 home-based Eagles for CHAN qualifiers
The first leg of the game against Ghana is billed for the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.
The reverse fixture will take place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on September 3.
FULL SQUAD
GOALKEEPERS
Adewale Adeyinka, Ojo Olorunleke, Bankole Kayode
DEFENDERS
Tope Olusesi, Kazie Eyinaya, Ebube Duru, Sani Faisal, Tosin Adegbite, Temple Emekayi, Isa Ali, Gbadebo Samson
MIDFIELDERS
Maurice Chukwu, Afeez Nosiru, Bello Babatunde, Chiamaka Madu, Joseph Onoja, Zulkifilu Muhammad Rabiu
FORWARDS
Andy Okpe, Chijioke Akuneto, Ossy Martins, Sadiq Abubakar, Nwobodo Obinna
