Sports
CHAN: Yusuf says Ghana loss now in the past as home Eagles target comeback in Abuja
Home-based Super Eagles head coach Salisu Yusuf has said that the team’s defeat to Ghana in the first leg of their 2023 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) is now in the past.
The coach is now focused on completing an incredible comeback when both sides meet in the second leg of the tie billed to hold at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja this weekend.
Yusuf said he was confident his team would secure a place at the 2023 CHAN to be hosted by Algeria.
Ripples Nigeria ealier reported that the home-based Eagles were defeated 2-0 by the Black Galaxies of Ghana last weekend.
For any hopes of advancing to the finals, the Eagles will need to score at least three unreplied goals in the reverse fixture on Saturday.
Read Also: 2023 CHAN Qualifier: Nigeria lose first leg to Ghana
“What is past is past and that is the case with the match we played in Ghana. Now we are looking forward to a good match on Saturday,” Yusuf stated.
“We are doing all we need to do to achieve our utmost desire to be in Algeria next year. There may have been one or two lapses that caught us on the bad end in Cape Coast but we can’t continue to dwell on that. We want to achieve a good result on Saturday.
About his possible lineup, Yusuf said: “It is going to be more like 88 to 90 percent of the team we presented in Ghana last Sunday.
“Remember that Sadiq Abubakar was injured in a moment we thought should have produced a penalty kick for us. He has not recovered fully and so may not feature.”
Meanwhile, recall that the home-based Eagles failed to qualify for the 2020 CHAN after losing to Togo in the qualifiers.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...