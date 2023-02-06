Change of counsel stalls arraignment of APC senatorial candidate in Kano for alleged $1.3m fraud

Change of defence counsel on Monday stalled the arraignment of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Kano Central senatorial district, Abdulkarim Abdulsalam, for alleged $1.3 million fraud at the Federal High Court, Kano.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed criminal charges against Abdulsalam for allegedly defrauding a Kuwaiti national of $1.3 million under the guise of selling property to the complainant in the Middle East.

The APC candidate’s arraignment has been delayed at least five times in the past at the request of the defence team.

At Monday’s proceeding, one Basil Hemba, who held the brief for Ahmed Raji (SAN), told the court that they have taken over the case.

He urged Justice Muhammed Yunusa to adjourn the case to enable the defence team to study the case.

The judge adjourned the case to March 1 for arraignment.

