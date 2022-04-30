Change of political orientation precondition for Nigeria’s development —Peter Obi

The presidential candidate under the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Peter Obi, has stated the need for a change of polity in Nigeria as being the necessary factor for its development.

Peter Obi said this in a chat with journalists shortly after he was screened by the party’s presidential screening committee led by former Senate President, David Mark, in Abuja, on Friday.

According to him, the country was long trapped in the past and needed to change its political orientation for the sake of development.

Speaking on his chances to clinch the party’s presidential slot, he said delegates to vote at the convention would determine his fate.

“My chances are for the delegates to decide. I can’t impose myself on the delegates. It is for the delegates to reflect on the nation and decide on what to do to guarantee a befitting future for our teaming unemployed youths.

“We need to care more about what Nigerian people are looking for. About the way to create future for the country and pull it back from hunger.

“Whatever we do, the most critical thing is what do we do to pull Nigeria out of poverty. We must change our polity and embrace what other nations are doing, that is building better nations for their people. We can’t go on around things that are yesterday. Let’s think about tomorrow. How come a great country like Nigeria isn’t doing well. Simple. We have to change it to a production country”, he added.

