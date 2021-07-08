Metro
Chaos as five die, four injured in ghastly Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident
The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) has confirmed that five persons lost their lives in a traffic accident around Christopher University on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Thursday.
This was disclosed by Olusola Ojuoro, the Mowe-Ibafo Divisional Commander of TRACE, in Ota, Ogun.
Four other persons sustained various degrees of injuries, Ojuoro noted.
He further explained that the accident which involved a truck and a passenger bus occurred at 9.15 a.m, due to wrong overtaking.
He said that nine persons, six males, and three females were involved in the accident.
“Three females and two males lost their lives in the accident and the corpses of the victims have been deposited at the Idera Hospital, where the survivors were receiving treatment,” the statement read.
Ojuoro said that the two vehicles involved in the accident had been evacuated with the help of TRACE personnel, Federal Road Safety Corps, and other sister agencies.
He commiserated with the families of the victims and prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.
