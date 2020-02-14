Latest Politics

Chaos, tension in Bayelsa: Police impose three-day dusk to dawn curfew

February 14, 2020
IGP: Adamu visits Aso Rock
By Ripples Nigeria

The Bayelsa State Police Command on Friday announced a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozia, disclosed this at a press briefing in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Anozia, who briefed the journalists alongside heads of other security agencies at the state Government House in Yenagoa, said the curfew would begin on Friday and end on Sunday.

According to the police commissioner, the decision followed the violent protests that trailed the declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in last year’s election, Douye Diri, as the state governor-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

READ ALSO: BAYELSA: APC will seek redress in court – Oshiomhole

Anozia told journalists the curfew would hold between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. during the period and warned that anyone who violated the curfew would be arrested and prosecuted.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!