Chaos, tension in Bayelsa: Police impose three-day dusk to dawn curfew

The Bayelsa State Police Command on Friday announced a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozia, disclosed this at a press briefing in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Anozia, who briefed the journalists alongside heads of other security agencies at the state Government House in Yenagoa, said the curfew would begin on Friday and end on Sunday.

According to the police commissioner, the decision followed the violent protests that trailed the declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in last year’s election, Douye Diri, as the state governor-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Anozia told journalists the curfew would hold between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. during the period and warned that anyone who violated the curfew would be arrested and prosecuted.

