Charity begins at home, Toke Makinwa tells Nigerians supporting Meghan Markle | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has sent out a message to Nigerians who are showing their support for Meghan Markle after she shared her bitter experience with the British royal family in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The popular OAP asked them to ensure that the wives married into their families are not being tormented as well.

In her post shared on her Twitter handle, Toke said before people crucify the royal family, they should go and fix their homes as charity begins there.

She also spoke about classism and nepotism in Nigerian households.

Read what she published on social media;

”Before you come out and support Meghan pls make sure the wives married in to your family are not going through hell too.

Some of you hate your brother’s wife but are quick to crucify the BRF.

Charity begins at home. Let that woman breathe.”

She continued;

“There might not be racism in your family but there is classism, your own mother is wicked to your brothers wife, you think she’s spending all your brother’s money or controlling him yet you are trying to fix the royal family problems???

Fix your own first.

Charity begins at home”

