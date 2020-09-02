‘Charlatans’ will never rule Oyo again —Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Wednesday the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other opposition groups had nothing to offer the state.

Makinde, who stated this at the flag-off of the second phase of the Light-Up Oyo Project in Ogbomoso, said the same politicians who had started preparations for the 2023 elections were rejected in 2019.

The Light-Up project is expected to cover 223 kilometres of roads across the state.

READ ALSO: Makinde says under Ajimobi, N1b was stolen monthly for 96 months, vows to recover the N96b

The governor also accused the opposition of trying to distract him with talks about 2023, saying even if he decided not to seek re-election, the state would not fall into the “hands of charlatans anymore.”

He said: “Let me state this clearly, if I will not seek re-election, I am sure that Oyo State will never, again, be in the hands of charlatans. So, calm down. It is even too early to start talking about a second term. Some parties that do not have even one councilor are saying that they will send me out of the Government House in 2023.”

Join the conversation

Opinions