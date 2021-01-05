Charlie’s Angels star, Tanya Roberts still alive, not dead, Publicist recants earlier comments

US actress Tanya Roberts, best known for her roles in the James Bond film A View to a Kill and the final season of Charlie’s Angels, is still alive, her representative, Mikel Pingel has said.

This information contradicts earlier accounts reported that the 65-years-old Roberts had died.

A miscommunicated report from pingel to several media outlets led to erroneous reports about the actress, having mistakenly announced her death on Sunday.

Hours after announcing the death of Tanya Roberts, Pingel said in an interview on Monday that he had done so in error.

Pingel disclosed that Roberts is hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and in grave condition for an unspecified illness.

According to Pingel, he mistakenly announced Roberts’ death based on information he received from her partner, Lance O’Brien. But a call from the hospital confirmed that she was still alive on Monday morning.

Pingel said Roberts remains in the ICU in a serious condition.

“It does not look good,” he said.

The born Victoria Leigh Blum on October 15, 1955 in Bronx, New York, has been hospitalized since December 24, 2020, after collapsing while walking her dogs on Christmas Eve.

Tanya Roberts’ career began as a model on various television ads (including Excedrin, Clairol, Ultra Brite and Cool Ray sunglasses).

After series of TV pilots and a number of TV show guest star appearances (including the original ‘Love Boat’ and ‘Fantasy Island), Roberts was cast as Stacey Sutton in the 1985 James Bond film ‘A view to a Kill’, opposite Roger Moore in his last appearance as the iconic British spy.

