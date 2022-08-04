Charly Boy confirms marriage still intact

Veteran Nigerian entertainer and social activist, Charles Oputa who is better known as Charly Boy has revealed that his marriage is still intact.

He made a recent post on his Twitter platform to quickly retract his statement about leaving his 45 years marriage with his wife, Lady Dianne.

Earlier, Charly Boy stated on Twitter that he was ‘tired of his marriage’ before going on to ask his followers what they would think about him returning to bachelorhood.

“My People,

If I tell una say, after over 45yrs of marriage to my wife fat am going back to bachelorhood, what would you say? I don talk say marriage of a tin just no easy. The longer I stay, the harder it gets. What I should I do? I tire oooo”.

Hours after his tweet went viral and raised eyebrows among his fans, Charly Boy published a series of tweets to denounce the speculation that he is leaving his marriage.

His recent post reads;

“Because of dis my recent post. Some winche pple don begin speculate say my marriage don crash.

“Abegi ooooo.

I just dey talk to many pple wey think say marriage shouldn’t feel like work. Or if it feels like work, we are doing it wrong. Lie.”

He went further to state that marriage takes work and continuous effort because it is not on ‘auto drive’.

Read also: After 45 years of marriage, Charly Boy hints at divorce

Charly Boy added;

“Like anything else that is rewarding, we have to work at our marriages. And it’s OK if marriage is hard work!

“It can never be on auto drive.”

Like anything else that is rewarding, we have to work at our marriages. And it’s OK if marriage is hard work! It can never be on auto drive. — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) August 3, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now