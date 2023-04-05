News
Charly Boy makes revelations about Simon Ekpa, links him to APC
Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy, on Wednesday claimed that Simon Ekpa, the self-proclaimed disciple of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is working with the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Charly Boy said that Ekpa is being utilized to destabilize the South-East and that he works for the APC in a post published on his verified Twitter account on Wednesday.
He added that the Nigerian living in Finland competed for Lagos State in athletic competition.
He wrote, “Do you know the rascal Simon Ekpa wey dey lead a fraction of IPOB?
“Do you know he has very strong connection with APC?
“Do you know that it was the late Deji Tinubu that sponsored Simon Ekpa’s athletic career and sent him abroad?
*Do you know that Simon represented Lagos State? Dis na ur 2+2.
“Simon Ekpa works for APC, used to destabilize the Southeast.
Read also:Charly Boy predicts Nigeria’s future should certain ‘vagabonds’ remain in power
“What APC cannot do does not exist. Master planners and Riggers of all times.” he wrote.
Ekpa had asked indigenes of Southeast Nigeria who are resident in Lagos to observe a sit-at-home exercise over an alleged attack on them.
In a tweet, the Biafran activist said the sit-at-home exercise is targeted at crippling the economy of the Lagos state government.
He said, “I have just watched another Igbo Biafra Market in Lagos being burnt down in Balogun lagos today, and i am very sad. Since after the election, igbo Biafrans in Lagos and their Businesses has been attacked and like i have said earlier, we cant sit back and watch. As Biafrans in Lagos will be getting ready to return home with their businesses. To this end, we will activate sit at home for all Biafrans in Lagos.
Do you know the rascal
Simon Ekpa wey dey lead a fraction of IPOB?
Do you know he has very strong connection with APC?
Do you know that it was the late Deji Tinubu that sponsored
Simon Ekpa’s athletic career and sent him abroad?
Do you know that Simon represented lagos state…. pic.twitter.com/qzUplhzlY7
— Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) April 5, 2023
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...