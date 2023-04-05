Charly Boy makes revelations about Simon Ekpa, links him to APC

Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy, on Wednesday claimed that Simon Ekpa, the self-proclaimed disciple of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is working with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Charly Boy said that Ekpa is being utilized to destabilize the South-East and that he works for the APC in a post published on his verified Twitter account on Wednesday.

He added that the Nigerian living in Finland competed for Lagos State in athletic competition.

He wrote, “Do you know the rascal Simon Ekpa wey dey lead a fraction of IPOB?

“Do you know he has very strong connection with APC?

“Do you know that it was the late Deji Tinubu that sponsored Simon Ekpa’s athletic career and sent him abroad?

*Do you know that Simon represented Lagos State? Dis na ur 2+2.

“Simon Ekpa works for APC, used to destabilize the Southeast.

“What APC cannot do does not exist. Master planners and Riggers of all times.” he wrote.

Ekpa had asked indigenes of Southeast Nigeria who are resident in Lagos to observe a sit-at-home exercise over an alleged attack on them.

In a tweet, the Biafran activist said the sit-at-home exercise is targeted at crippling the economy of the Lagos state government.

He said, “I have just watched another Igbo Biafra Market in Lagos being burnt down in Balogun lagos today, and i am very sad. Since after the election, igbo Biafrans in Lagos and their Businesses has been attacked and like i have said earlier, we cant sit back and watch. As Biafrans in Lagos will be getting ready to return home with their businesses. To this end, we will activate sit at home for all Biafrans in Lagos.

