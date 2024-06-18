Charly Boy mocks ex-Gov Amaechi waiting for commercial flight at airport

Veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has mocked former Rivers State governor, and former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, after he was seen sitting in the departure lounge of the Abuja Airport waiting for a delayed flight.

Charly Boy, also called Area Fada, who posted the picture of the former Rivers State governor on X (Former Twitter), noted that it was a humbling experience for Amaechi who was not used to such when he was in government.

According to him, Amaechi has been used and dumped by the Buhari government.

In the post he titled “Time & Tide: Nigerian Mumu Leaders’, the self-styled Senior Advocate of the Masses (SAM), said:

“Once your reign is over:

1. The hypocrites are gone.

2. The sycophants are gone.

3. The bootlickers are gone.

4. The MOPOL security men are gone.

5. DSS are withdrawn.

6. Soldiers are re-assigned.

7. FAAN staff no longer shake or shiver at your presence.

8. You no longer have access to Rivers State aircraft.

9. You cannot afford to charter an aircraft from your personal income.

Then Amaechi has to stay in the same departure lounge in Abuja with me (an Alagbado man), waiting for an aircraft that was delayed for 1 hour.

Whatever position you occupy presently that makes you believe that you are superior to your colleagues, please remember that it is temporary.

Power is transient.”

Opinions

