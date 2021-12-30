Charly Boy questions Ooni of Ife’s recurring marital woes

Nigerian musician and social activist Charles Oputa, otherwise known as Charley Boy, has taken to his social media page to ask questions about the Ooni of Ife’s marital crisis.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the social activist shared a photo he took with the Ooni of Ife and he asked how a man of his caliber can be disgraced publicly by his wives.

Charly Boy wrote:

Read also: Queen Naomi Silekunola announces ‘divorce’ from Ooni of Ife

“See dis my fine bobo. How e come be say in less dan 2months, two of ur wives just divorce u and ran away from ur kingdom.

“To add salt to injury, na for Instagram dem divorce u.

“True true, all dat glitters is not gold. My people, how una see dis matter? How come wives just take off without notice, e good so?”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now