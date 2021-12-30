Entertainment
Charly Boy questions Ooni of Ife’s recurring marital woes
Nigerian musician and social activist Charles Oputa, otherwise known as Charley Boy, has taken to his social media page to ask questions about the Ooni of Ife’s marital crisis.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the social activist shared a photo he took with the Ooni of Ife and he asked how a man of his caliber can be disgraced publicly by his wives.
Charly Boy wrote:
Read also: Queen Naomi Silekunola announces ‘divorce’ from Ooni of Ife
“See dis my fine bobo. How e come be say in less dan 2months, two of ur wives just divorce u and ran away from ur kingdom.
“To add salt to injury, na for Instagram dem divorce u.
“True true, all dat glitters is not gold. My people, how una see dis matter? How come wives just take off without notice, e good so?”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...