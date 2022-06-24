Charly Boy says Peter Obi’s presence has activated ‘something’ in Nigeria’s history

Veteran Nigerian recording artiste and social activist, Charly Boy has stated that Labour party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi has ‘activated something unusual’ in the modern day history of Nigeria.

According to Charly Boy whose real name is Charles Oputa, Peter Obi “may or may not” emerge as the president of the country in 2023, however, he has instigated something among ordinary Nigerians.

In a post published on his official Twitter page during the early hours of Friday, June 24, Charly Boy mentioned that he was perceiving a “bloodless coup” where Nigerians are retrieving everything that had been stolen from them.

His post reads;

“I am smelling a “bloodless coup” in the making by ordinary Nigerians to retrieve their stolen future.

Peter Obi may or may not become our President at the end of the day, but his presence has activated something unusual in our history and ordinary Nigerians.

Wetin u think?”

