News
Charly Boy says Peter Obi’s presence has activated ‘something’ in Nigeria’s history
Veteran Nigerian recording artiste and social activist, Charly Boy has stated that Labour party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi has ‘activated something unusual’ in the modern day history of Nigeria.
According to Charly Boy whose real name is Charles Oputa, Peter Obi “may or may not” emerge as the president of the country in 2023, however, he has instigated something among ordinary Nigerians.
Read also: Charly Boy prepares to leave for Ghana if Atiku, Tinubu emerge as president
In a post published on his official Twitter page during the early hours of Friday, June 24, Charly Boy mentioned that he was perceiving a “bloodless coup” where Nigerians are retrieving everything that had been stolen from them.
His post reads;
“I am smelling a “bloodless coup” in the making by ordinary Nigerians to retrieve their stolen future.
Peter Obi may or may not become our President at the end of the day, but his presence has activated something unusual in our history and ordinary Nigerians.
Wetin u think?”
I am smelling a “bloodless coup” in the making by ordinary Nigerians to retrieve their stolen future.
Peter Obi may or may not become our President at the end of the day, but his presence has activated something unusual in our history and ordinary Nigerians.
Wetin u think?
— Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) June 24, 2022
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...