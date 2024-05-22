News
Charly Boy slams APC over N54k minimum wage offer, mocks Tinubu’s 1st year scorecard
Veteran Nigerian entertainer,
Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has slammed the President Bola Bola Tinubu’s administration over an offer of N54,000 as minimum wage during a meeting with organized labour on Tuesday.
Charly Boy who is fondly known as Area Fada and a Senior Advocate of the Masses (SAM), particularly took exception to the offer which he says was not only an insult, but a ridicule of Nigerian citizens by their government.
“See how the useless government of APC continue to insult and ridicule Nigerian citizens by bargaining on the minimum wage for workers like market women negotiating the purchase of pepper or tomatoes,” Charly Boy wrote on X late Tuesday.
“When una wan buy cars with stolen money, una dey prize?Shameless looters. God, very soon go put all of una to shame and deliver us from una suffocating strangle hold.
“Upon all the billions una dey thief, una no want the poor to breathe again? Wali una go hearam soon.
Vagabonds in Power.
Nonsense.
Dia fathers.”
In another post, the Area Fada gave a comical scorecard of President Tinubu’s first year in office.
READ ALSO:Charly Boy berates Northern youths burning Davido’s picture over controversial video
And this is how he rated the President:
“Tinubu’s first year scorecard
1. Nearly Brought Emirates back to Nigeria 3 times
2. Nearly attracted Affrexim bank loan
3. Nearly sealed Dutch million dollar investment
4. Appointed his ministers
5. Discussed with some white men
6. Moved FAAN to Lagos
7. Didn’t meddle in Wike-Fubara battle
8. Almost allocated N5 billions for students loan
9. Allocated N90billion for 2024 Haji.
10. Nearly started a war with Niger
11. Moved CBN to Lagos
12 Took 1410 people to UAE for summit
13. Approved road from VI to EPE for 1 trillion
14. Almost started the PH refinery
15. Almost won AFCON
16. Removed subsidy and used usual subsidy allocation for something
17. Padded budget by €3 billion
18. Did appointments every week
19. Went on vacation 2 times after working so hard
20. Almost invited Qatar investment
21. Bought Jeeps for all his supporters
This is the much I can remember. Am sure there is more, kindly add yours so we can see how successful he has been these past 12 months.
I bow.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...