Charly Boy suggests Anambra gov Obiano is a womanizer who lobbied for his knighthood from the Pope

Former President of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Charly Boy Oputa has suggested that the Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano who was recently honored as a knight commander of the pontifical Order of St Gregory the Great (KCSG) at the Vatican, lobbied Pope Francis for the role.

Charly Boy made the suggestion in a post on social media platform, Instagram where he described the governor as loud, pompous and braggadocios, and also alleged that Obiano seemed more interested in his female workers than the business of the youths in Igbo land.

The eccentric entertainer stated also that he has on several occasions met with the governor to put heads together on how to positively engage youths in Anambra state and in fact Igbo land in general but said that each time he approached the governor, he seemed not interested in such matters.

Charly Boy wrote; “Willy is loud, most times pompous and braggadocious. His own posing no be here. I went to him a few times since he became governor to know what we can do with the youths in Anambra state and in fact Igbo land, but Willy wasn’t so interested in working with us. He bragged of how he has all areas covered and seemed more interested in my female workers than the business of the youths. Willy like nyash no be here.

“I stopped calling or reaching out to him, because our meetings no dey yield any action for the street people. So I just give am long rope, as an Emperor concern. You can imagine my surprise when I was called by Willy all the way from Rome. As usual, e no waste time to start to blow his trumpet again. He was excited as he bored me shitless with the story of his knighthood by the Pope. In his words, it is to be the highest honor bestowed on an African he claimed. Haba, Willy, which kin lie be dat naa?

“Justice Oputa received his knighthood from the Pope too, and guess what? The gentleman didn’t lobby for it sam sam. I GET MANY GIST ABOUT WILLY.

Charly Boy further accused Obiano of “blowing billions of state money to fan his overblown ego”.

He further wrote; “Now I dey hear this entire story’s about my once upon a time friend who blew billions of state money to fan his overblown ego, Odiegwu.

“Scamming, some said has left Awka and found its way to the Vatican.Willy’s governing style and his private life is being discussed in beer parlors all over Anambra. People are just too upset, and I start to wonder when all this “do anyhow people” go expire for our polity. Willy, Anambra youths are hopeless that is why many of them are in Lagos, north and the Sahara desert trying to survive.

“Willy,APGA is for Ndigbo but the way I see you ,you want sellam to APC Buhari …..People dey watch you closely

“Anambra people dey vex say Willy don scatter their state, dem dey plan on exposing the rot in their state and about this trip to Rome. It is unclear for me what actually transpired in Rome, an audience with the Pope or a Papal investiture. My People believe say Willy don carry many Anambra people put for roundabout, just dey do as em like,” he added.

