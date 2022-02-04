Charly Boy tackles women who have nothing to share in relationships

Veteran Nigerian musician and social activist, Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy has demanded women to offer more in relationships.

In his Instagram post on Friday, the self-acclaimed Area Fada mentioned that aside from s*x, women should endeavour more excitement in their relationships.

Charly Boy admonished women to build their partners and create a more profound zone for the couple. His advice is coming ahead of the annual Valentine’s Day celebration that comes up on the 14th of February.

He had this to say;

“A lot of girls complain that guys walk away from them simply because they refused giving them S*x. Some have even turned into S*x toys just to keep their man.

Let me be very open here…….

S*x might not be the reason these guys walk away

Remove s*x from a relationship and see that most girls don’t have anything else to offer their man

Aside S*x, what do you have to offer to a man”

The social activist continued;

“Can you support him Spiritually

Can you Support him Physically/Financially

How about Mentally

All you do is Demand Money for Bags, Shoes, phones, Clothes, and Outings. Making him spend unnecessarily. What are you even bringing to the table

Have you ever sat him down and helped him plan about his future

Try to be a Woman that a man will always regret losing for the rest of his Life.

Be that woman that your man can never afford to lose to another man

Build your man to your Taste and stop looking for a ready made husband when you are not a ready made Wife…

Thank you”

