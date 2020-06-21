Charly Boy turns ‘celibate’ at 70, as Mo Abudu adapts 2 Nigerian novels for the screen. Find other gists we tracked

CHARLY BOY

Former President of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Charly Boy turned 70 on June 19, 2020, and was duly celebrated by friends and well-wishers from all walks of life through videos and birthday shoutout on social media.

The maverick entertainer also decided to release a new single titled ‘Our Mumu Don Do’ featuring ace singer Oritsefemi, and according to him, the socially conscious ‘collabo’ was a ‘gift’ to his fans as he marked his 70th birthday on June 19.

Popularly known as ‘’Area fada’’, Charly Boy also revealed in an interview that he didn’t in his wildest immagination think that he was going to be around till 70 adding that sex is no longer a game.

‘’At 70 I don’t have sex again, my hard-on is not as strong as before. Note that my manhood is still working but I have lost interest in sex. For example, for the past four years, I have not ridden a power bike, I remember a time when I had 15 power bikes, now I only drive a scooter. Everything in life is a phase. That is why one should continue to evolve because the world is changing. I didn’t know that I would be known when I was younger, I was only busy playing with my friends, I didn’t even know that I would be around till 70,” he said

ONIRU

The newly installed Oniru of Iruland, His Royal Majesty, Alayeluwa Oba Abdul Wasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, (Abisogun II), has thanked all for the successful ceremony that officially brought him to power, so also did the Oniru Royal Houses and entire people of Iruland.

We gather that the reign of His Royal Majesty Oba Abdul Wasiu Lawal kicked off with the unveiling of the official insignia of the King, and the setting-up of digital communication channels and official telephone lines.

Celebrity Gist can confirm that interested stakeholders are to keep up with the activities of the Oniru and Palace functions via @HRMOniru on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram as well as the official palace telephone lines.

MO ABUDU

It’s no more news that American movie streaming company, Netflix has signed a major deal with the award-winning producer, Mo Abudu, to produce two new Nigerian originals, licensed films and a couple series.

Reports say one of the unnamed projects which will premiere later this year by Mo Abudu are novels by award-winning Nigerian authors — Wole Soyinka‘s “Death and the King’s Horseman“, and Lola Shoneyin‘s “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives” which are being adapted into on-screen works and will soon debut on the streaming platform.

Further scoop reveals that “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives,” published 2010, will be developed into a television series, while Wole Soyinka’s 1975 play, “Death and the King’s Horseman,” will be adapted into a film.

BURNA BOY & REMA

Two of Nigeria’s most exciting musical talents Burna Boy and Rema have cheering news to celebrate as they have both been nominated for the 2020 BET Awards.

The pair were named in the nomination list recently unveiled by the organisers of the award which will be a virtual celebration on Sunday, June 28 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burna Boy was nominated in the Best International Act Award category along with ‘Innoss’B’, ‘Sho Madjozi’, ‘Dave’, ‘Stormzy’, ‘Ninho’, and ‘S.Pri Noir’, while ‘Rema’ was nominated in the Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act category with ‘Sha Sha’, ‘Celeste’, ‘Young T & Bugsey’, ‘Hatik’ and ‘Stacy’.

READ ALSO: Could Davido & Chioma’s marriage be heading for the rocks? This, and Ali Baba’s take on ra*pe are a must read

TONY OKOROJI

The new provisions in the broadcast code recently released by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) have been kicked against by Mr. Tony Okoroji, the Chairman of Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON).

Reacting to the development in a series of Twitter posts, Okoroji said some of the provisions of the new code are good, but some are unworkable while others are unconstitutional.

“I understand the good intentions of the new NBC Broadcast Code, but some of the provisions are unworkable, some even unconstitutional. The commission cannot overreach its powers and assume the powers of the National Assembly. The code needs to be revisited,” Okoroji noted on Twitter.

KUNLE AFOLAYAN

Banker turned film director; Kunle Afolayan has launched his latest project, a new production outfit which he chooses to call the Kunle Afolayan Productions Hub (KAP).

We can confirm that the KAP Hub is a cultural centre where lots of creative ideas will be happening and will also witness the breaking of his parent company, Golden Effects Pictures into subsidiaries, offering specialised services under the brand name, KAP Hub.

“This is an idea that I conceptualized years ago. After the establishment of my film company, Golden Effects Pictures in 2005, I decided to branch into other fields so I can really impact lives. Initially, Golden Effects Pictures was involved in the production of films, documentaries, television commercials, music videos, film equipment rentals and film consultations; but with my decision to go into other demanding areas in the film industry, I decided to expand Golden Effects Pictures into subsidiary brands offering specialized services under the name of KAP Hub,” Afolyan said during a virtual tour of the production hub.

D’BANJ

‘Koko Master’, Dapo Oyebanjo has been in the eye of the storm ever since he was accussed of rape by one Ms Babatayo who claimed he took advantage of her on 30th of December 2018, after an all-night party at Eko Atlantic.

The accuser claimed that the ‘Oliver Twist’ crooner who was lodged in her hotel at the time gained access to her room using the spare key he got from the hotel manager who was his friend.

While reacting to the claim for the first time, the former Mo’ Hits co-founder said that the alleged incident is a slap to his marriage and his beautiful wife, his entire family, and those who believe in him.

“Today is exactly one week after my birthday and this will be the only time I will address the recent false allegations and lies from the pit of hell.

“I have chosen to do so because the incident is a slap to my marriage and my beautiful wife, my entire family, and those who believe in me. I did not want to dignify the slurs with a response but it appears my silence has empowered my accusers to think I have been scared into the shadows so I would like to state that this accusation is false and ludicrous and has been handed over to my legal team, while the Nigerian Police is investigating the criminal aspect of it.

Join the conversation

Opinions