Charly Boy's lesbian daughter, Dewy, celebrates anniversary with partner | Ripples Nigeria

Dewy Oputa, the lesbian daughter of controversial Nigerian artiste, Charly Boy is celebrating her third anniversary with her partner, SJ.

In the Instagram post she shared, Dewy described SJ as everything she manifested for and also expressed gratitude for having her in her life.

SJ on the other hand also revealed that Dewy is the best thing to have ever happened to her.

Here is what SJ wrote about Dewy:

“I am always thankful to wake up to another day, but today is not just any day.

Today marks 3 years from the fateful day YOU walked into my life @dewyoputa .

The day my dream came true. It’s been 3 years full of respect, love, laughter, and peace.

Some people say that the “honeymoon phase” of a relationship lasts for a short period of time, but I’ve realized that it can last as long as we want it to. Loving you is as easy as I can breathe.

There is no obstacle we cannot tackle.

As long as we continue to lead with Love and Respect, we will always win. I’m proud to have you as my significant other and I pray we continue to love each other till eternity”.

Happy Anniversary to US.”

