ChatGPT’s parent company, OpenAI, sacks CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, has sacked its chief executive officer, Sam Altman, over a lack of confidence in his ability.

In a statement issued late on Friday, the company said Altman “was not consistently candid in his communications with the board.”

The company’s chief technology officer, Mira Murati, will lead the company in an acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive CEO by the board.

The statement read: “OpenAI was deliberately structured to advance our mission: to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all humanity.

READ ALSO:OpenAI launches AI App Store. 2 other stories and a trivia

“The board remains fully committed to serving this mission. We are grateful for Sam’s many contributions to the founding and growth of OpenAI.

“At the same time, we believe new leadership is necessary as we move forward. As the leader of the company’s research, product, and safety functions, Mira is exceptionally qualified to step into the role of interim CEO.

“We have the utmost confidence in her ability to lead OpenAI during this transition period.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now