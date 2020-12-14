Cheating WAEC students to be barred from future exams

Cheating West African Examinations Council (WAEC) students will henceforth be barred from taking the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The development was approved and made known in a press release issued after the 70th Meeting of the Examination Committee of WAEC, which is the highest decision making organ of the council on examination-related matters to bar cheating WAEC students.

It said the cheating WAEC students would be banned for “a certain number of years”.

Read also: WAEC apologizes to Ekiti over delay in releasing 2020 result

Alongside barring cheating WAEC students, the committee also approved sanctions for all cases of examination malpractices, including the blacklisting of supervisors and the affected schools.

Part of the statement read, “In the course of considering the various reported cases of malpractice, the Committee, after diligent deliberations, approved appropriate sanctions in all established cases of malpractice, as prescribed by the Rules and Regulations governing the conduct of the Council’s examination.

“In addition, some candidates will also suffer other sanctions such as barring them from sitting for the Council’s examination for a certain number of years, some schools will be derecognised for a specified number of years or have their recognition completely withdrawn, some supervisors that were found wanting in the discharge of their examination duties will be formally reported to their employers and blacklisted.”

Join the conversation

Opinions