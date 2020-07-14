Chelsea beat Norwich to go four points clear of Leicester, Man Utd in EPL top-four race

Chelsea defeated already-relegated Norwich City 1-0 in the Premier League on Tuesday night to boost their top-four hopes this season.

French striker, Oliver Giroud only goal of the game to earn all three points for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

With two games left, the Blues are on third spot, four points clear of fourth-placed Leicester City and fifth-placed Manchester United.

Read Also: Despite dominating, Chelsea suffer shock 3-0 defeat at Sheff Utd

“We really wanted to bounce back and we played a good team against Sheffield United. We have done mistakes obviously so we tried to not do it again. This determination to do well tonight was very high. The most important thing was the three points so we feel relief now,” said Giroud

For Norwich, defeat was their eighth straight defeat in the campaign and 25 losses overall. It is their first in a league campaign in the club’s history.

Leicester and Manchester United both play on Thursday as the race for Champions League spot continues.

Join the conversation

Opinions