Sports
Chelsea beat Palmeiras in extra-time to win historic Club World Cup
English Premier League club, Chelsea have emerged champions of the FIFA Club World Cup after beating Brazilian club Palmeiras in the final on Saturday night.
The Blues were crowned champions after an extra-time victory against Palmeiras in Abu Dhabi, where they played 1-1 at full time, before a goal in extra time sealed the win.
It was Kai Havertz who bagged the winner on 117th minute through a penalty.
Recall that Havertz had scored the winning goal gor Chelsea in their Champions League final triumph over Manchester City last season.
Read Also: Ighalo caged as Lukaku fires Chelsea past Al-Hilal into Club W’Cup final
Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring with a header in the second half before Raphael Veiga levelled from the spot for the Brazillians.
Palmeiras were reduced to 10 men in the game, as defender Luan was sent off in added time.
Victory for Chelsea means the club have now won every trophy possible under owner Roman Abramovich.
Earlier in the day, African champions Al Ahly thrashed Asian champions Al-Hilal 4-0 to seal third spot, with Odion Ighalo sitting all through on the bench for the Saudis.
