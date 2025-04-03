Chelsea beat Tottenham to move back into top four

Chelsea secured a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, to move back into the top four of the Premier League.

Enzo Fernandez headed in from Cole Palmer’s cross early in the second half, before both teams had a goal ruled out after VAR interventions.

Spurs could not find a leveller as the Blues held on to seal victory. Defeat for Spurs has piled more pressure on head coach Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham are winless in four matches, and sit 14th in the league. But Chelsea jump up two spots above Newcastle and Manchester City into fourth place.

Chelsea’s rise has now knocked reigning champions Manchester City down to fifth and Newcastle to sixth.

