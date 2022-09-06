Chelsea begin Champions League campaign with shock loss to Zagreb

Premier League club, Chelsea have kicked off their Champions League campaign on a disappointing note on Tuesday night.

The Blues fell to a shock 1-0 defeat to their Croatian host, courtesy of a 13th-minute winner by Mislav Orsic.

Orsic ran through from the halfway line and beautifully dinked a finish past the advancing goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kepa made a save later on to stop Stefan Ristovski’s thunderous strike that could have made it 2-0 for the hosts.

Chelsea had a goal rules out for offside. It was new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was making his debut, that scored the ruled out goal.

In Group E’s other game, Serie A champions AC Milan will take on RB Salzburg later on Tuesday.

