Chelsea drop points following defeat at West Ham

Premier League leaders Chelsea are on the verge of losing their top spot hold after falling to a 3-2 defeat to West Ham on Saturday.

Second- and third-place Manchester City and Liverpool respectively, are also playing this weekend, and could leapfrog the Blues with victories.

Arthur Masuaku scored a bizarre late winner as West Ham twice came from behind to beat their visitors at the London Stadium.

Thiago Silva and Mason Mount both scored in the first half to put Chelsea in control of the game despite Manuel Lanzini equaliser from the penalty spot.

But a second half fightback for West Ham saw Jarrod Bowen equalize again for the hosts in the 58th minute before Masuaku’s 87th-minute winner.

The win consolidates West Ham’s place in the top four, while Chelsea will drop to third if Manchester City beat Watford and Liverpool beat Wolves later in the weekend.

