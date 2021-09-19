Chelsea extend unbeaten run with derby win vs Spurs, top Premier League table

Chelsea stretched their unbeaten Premier League run to five games this season as they defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in London on Sunday.

The Blues dominated the derby, and the win takes them to top of the table above Liverpool and Manchester United although on same points.

After a goalless first half in which Chelsea failed to manage even a shot, they returned with a different look in the second half.

The Thomas Tuchel side opened the scoring four minutes after the break with Thiago Silva heading past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris from a Marcos Alonso corner.

Chelsea kept up the pace and doubled their lead when N’Golo Kante fired in a long-range effort that took a massive deflection from Eric Dier.

But it was not yet finished for Spurs as Antonio Rudiger found the bottom of the net in injury time to complete the win for the visitors.

Spurs languish on seventh spot in the league after five games.

