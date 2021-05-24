 Chelsea fans excited as Abrahimovic jumps up to 8th in rich list | Ripples Nigeria
Chelsea fans excited as Abrahimovic jumps up to 8th in rich list

5 hours ago

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich jumped four spots to number eight on the list of wealthiest businessmen in the United Kingdom.

According to the Sunday Times UK Rich List, the Chelsea owner’s net worth has increased by nearly £2 billion in 2021.

The report, which was published over the weekend attributed the majority of Abrahimovic’s increase in fortune to some success in the steel and mining markets.

Sir Leonard Blavatnik is said to be the richest businessman in the UK, raking in a fortune worth £23 billion in the one year.

Read also: Chelsea legend Lampard inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Meanwhile, Chelsea football fans have taken to Twitter to react to the list, claiming that the new extra fortune for the club owner, Abrahimovic give them an edge in the summer transfer window.

“Arsenal, Manchester, Real Madrid, hope you are watching, we are going for the big names come June,” one fan commented.

Another user, Sami24, stated that “everything is now set for a massive summer transfer, Harry Kane welcome to Chelsea.”

Despite a loss to Aston Villa, Chelsea finished fourth on Sunday to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, thanks to Tottenham’s victory over Leicester City.

By David ibemere…

