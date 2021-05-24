Chelsea fans excited as Abrahimovic jumps up to 8th in rich list | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Chelsea fans excited as Abrahimovic jumps up to 8th in rich list
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich jumped four spots to number eight on the list of wealthiest businessmen in the United Kingdom.
According to the Sunday Times UK Rich List, the Chelsea owner’s net worth has increased by nearly £2 billion in 2021.
The report, which was published over the weekend attributed the majority of Abrahimovic’s increase in fortune to some success in the steel and mining markets.
Sir Leonard Blavatnik is said to be the richest businessman in the UK, raking in a fortune worth £23 billion in the one year.
Read also: Chelsea legend Lampard inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame
Meanwhile, Chelsea football fans have taken to Twitter to react to the list, claiming that the new extra fortune for the club owner, Abrahimovic give them an edge in the summer transfer window.
“Arsenal, Manchester, Real Madrid, hope you are watching, we are going for the big names come June,” one fan commented.
Another user, Sami24, stated that “everything is now set for a massive summer transfer, Harry Kane welcome to Chelsea.”
Despite a loss to Aston Villa, Chelsea finished fourth on Sunday to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, thanks to Tottenham’s victory over Leicester City.
By David ibemere…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...