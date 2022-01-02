Connect with us

Chelsea fight back to hold Liverpool in thrilling Stamford Bridge draw

Chelsea put up a fight against Liverpool as they came from behind to play a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

The game played at Stamford Bridge saw the hosts trailing from the ninth minute when Sadio Mane opened scoring.

Liverpool doubled their lead through Mohamed Salah in the 26th minute following an individual genius.

But Chelsea staged their comeback on the stroke of half-time, with Mateo Kovacic halving the deficit on 42 minutes and Christian Pulisic racing clear to equalise.

Read Also: Lukaku dropped from Chelsea squad against Liverpool after controversial interview

A winner could not be found in the second half, which leaves Chelsea, in second, 10 points behind Manchester City while Liverpool, in third, are 11 adrift of the leaders with a game in hand.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp missed the game after a suspected positive test for Covid-19.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel dropped Romelu Lukaku from his squad after a controversial interview by the Belgian star.

Investigations

Investigations1 week ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...