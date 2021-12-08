Chelsea held by Zenit as Juve win Champions League group with Malmo victory

Defending champions Chelsea failed to seal top spot in group H after they were held to a 3-3 draw by Zenit St Petersburg in their final Champions League group game.

In the group’s other game, Juventus defeated Malmo FC to finish top of the group on 15 points forcing Chelsea to settle for the runners-up spot on 13.

Going into the games on Wednesday night, both sides were on 12 points and Chelsea were at the summit of the group, leading by goal difference, but a win was going to to ensure they win the group.

The Blues did put up a fine performance against their Russian hosts and were heading for victory before a stunning 94th-minute equaliser by Zenit ended their hopes of finishing top.

