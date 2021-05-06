Chelsea makes Peter Okoye N48M richer | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian recording artiste, Peter Okoye has taken to social media to toot his horn as he said he won a $100,000 (N48 million) bet on Wednesday, after Chelsea defeated Spanish giants, Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

The elated singer-songwriter who is a fan of the English football outfit, Chelsea revealed that he is richer now; he went on to reveal the amount of money he won.

The victory which means Chelsea will be facing Manchester City in the final made Peter Okoye $100k richer. The talented singer revealed this via a post on his Twitter account.

Although he did not reveal his bet stake that got him the winning, he added that he might place $200,000 on the finals if Chelsea ends up victorious against Manchester City.

“Who would believe I am $100k richer tonight after Chelsea’s win against Madrid And the individual is about to $200k Bet again in the finals against Man city.”

Chelsea put in a dominant display on Wednesday night to book a place in the Champions League final at the expense of Real Madrid.

