Chelsea qualify for Champions League as Forest, Villa miss out

Chelsea have sealed their spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League after they defeated Nottingham Forest on the final day of the Premier League.

The Blues clinched a narrow and nervy win at Nottingham Forest, with Levi Colwill’s goal in the 52nd minute sealing the 1-0 victory.

The defender’s second-half strike meant Enzo Maresca’s side finished fourth in the Premier League and ended Forest’s own hopes of returning to Europe’s top table.

Victory also gave Chelsea the perfect platform for Wednesday’s Conference League final against Real Betis in Poland.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United also secured a Champions League spot despite losing at home to Everton on final day.

The game played at St. James Park, Everton, in 13th place before kick-off, won 1-0 over their hosts, Carlos Alcaraz’s header after 65 minutes sealing the win.

Newcastle’s supporters were in a state of high anxiety until news filtered through that Manchester United were ahead against Aston Villa, sparking scenes of wild delight.

Villa, who were reduced to 10 men from the first half after goalkeeper Martinez was sent off, missed out of a Champions League place as they eventually lost 2-0 to the Red Devils.

At Fulham, iIkay Gündoğan and Erling Haaland scored to help Manchester City win 2-0 over their hosts and finished third spot to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

