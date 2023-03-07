Chelsea seal comeback win against Dortmund to reach UCL quarter-finals

Chelsea have zoomed into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League after they sealed a comeback aggregate victory against Dortmund in the last 16.

Dortmund, who came late into Stamford Bridge as kickoff delayed by 10 minutes, saw their 10-game winning run in all competitions ended by Chelsea.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Germany, Chelsea put up a spirited performance to secure a 2-0 home victory to win the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for the hosts in the 43rd minute as Chelsea led at the break.

A retaken penalty by Kai Havertz early in the second half then sealed victory for the Blues, as Dortmund could not fight back.

Graham Potter’s side have been enduring a poor run lately but this win would definitely boost their spirit as they reach the last eight of the Champions League.

In another last 16 tie, Benfica thrashed Club Bruges 5-1, sealing a 7-1 aggregate victory over the Belgians to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

