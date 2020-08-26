Chelsea seal third summer signing as Chilwell signs five-year deal

English defender, Ben Chilwell has completed a move from Leicester City to Chelsea after signing a five-year deal with the Blues.

The 23-year-old left-back becomes Chelsea’s third addition this window after the arrivals of winger Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

Chilwell, who missed the final five matches of the 2019-20 season with a foot injury, said he was looking forward to play under manager Frank Lampard.

Read Also: OFFICIAL: Willian leaves Chelsea for Arsenal, to wear no.12 shirt

“I’m looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season,” he said

Chilwell made a total of 123 appearances for Leicester and scored four goals, three of them coming in the Premier League last season.

Chelsea finished on fourth spot in the Premier League laste season, and secured a Champions League place at the expense of Leicester City.

Join the conversation

Opinions