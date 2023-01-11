Chelsea sign Atletico’s Joao Felix on loan for rest of season

Premier League club Chelsea have signed Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season.

According to reports, the star forward was signed for a fee of 11 million euros.

Rival Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester United had been linked with the 23-year-old but he favoured a move to the Blues.

The Portugal international has also signed a one-year extension to his Atletico contract until June 2027.

“Chelsea is one of the great teams in the world and I hope to help the team reach their objectives,” said Felix.

“I am very, very happy to be here and very excited to play at Stamford Bridge.”

Felix helped Portugal reach the quarter-finals at the 2022 World Cup

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Atletico signed Felix from Benfica in 2019 as the fifth most expensive player at £113m.

He has gone on to score 34 goals in 131 appearances in all competitions, with 18 assists.

