Sports
Chelsea sign Ivory Coast’s Fofana, Brazil’s Santos
Premier League side Chelsea have signed two more players into their squad, David Datro Fofana from Molde and Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama.
Ivory Coast striker Fofana from Molde is reported to have been signed with £8m-10m on a six-year deal.
The 20-year-old, who scored 24 goals in 65 appearances for Norwegian champions Molde, also has the option to extend it by one year.
Read Also: Mahrez scores winner as Man City pip Chelsea at Stamford Bridge
Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos joined for a reported £18m.
Chelsea have now made three signings in the January transfer window, following the arrival of France defender Benoit Badiashile for £35m from Monaco.
The Blues have had a shaky season, and lost their last game 1-0 to Manchester City in the Premier League.
