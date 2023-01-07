Chelsea sign Ivory Coast’s Fofana, Brazil’s Santos

Premier League side Chelsea have signed two more players into their squad, David Datro Fofana from Molde and Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama.

Ivory Coast striker Fofana from Molde is reported to have been signed with £8m-10m on a six-year deal.

The 20-year-old, who scored 24 goals in 65 appearances for Norwegian champions Molde, also has the option to extend it by one year.

Read Also: Mahrez scores winner as Man City pip Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos joined for a reported £18m.

Chelsea have now made three signings in the January transfer window, following the arrival of France defender Benoit Badiashile for £35m from Monaco.

The Blues have had a shaky season, and lost their last game 1-0 to Manchester City in the Premier League.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now