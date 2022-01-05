Chelsea take first-leg lead against Spurs in Carabao Cup semifinal tie

Chelsea defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal tie at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The Blues had so many chances they should have already sealed their place in the final at Wembley, but failed to convert them to goals.

Kai Havertz gave Chelsea an early lead when he ran onto Marcos Alonso’s through ball and fired home with Davinson Sanchez unable to keep the shot out on the line.

Read Also: Lukaku returns to Chelsea squad after apologizing for interview comments

A lackluster Spurs gifted their host the second goal via an own goal when Japhet Tanganga headed the ball into team-mate Ben Davies’ shoulder and it flew into the net.

Romelu Lukaku, who returned to the team after missing a game over comments he made in an interview, had several chances and headed wide from close range.

Spurs will now need to be much better in a week’s time in the second leg to have any chance of reaching the final.

The other semifinal clash between Liverpool and Arsenal has been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak at Anfield.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now