Sports
Chelsea to play Juve as Barca face Bayern in Champions League groups
Last season’s winners Chelsea have been drawn alongside Juventus in the group phase of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League.
Spanish giants Barcelona have also been drawn alongside Bayern Munich while Manchester City alongside PSG in their respective groups.
The draw was held on Thursday in Istanbul, Turkey with the competition to run from 14 September 2021 to 28 May 2022.
Drawn in Group H, Chelsea and Juventus will also take on Russian club Zenit Saint Petersburg and Swedish side Malmo.
Group stage draw in full:
Group A: Manchester City, Paris St-Germain, RB Leipzig, Club Bruges
Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan
Group C: Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas
Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff Tiraspol
Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv
Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys
Group G: Lille, Sevilla, FC Salzburg, Wolfsburg
Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg, Malmo
