Chelsea to play Juve as Barca face Bayern in Champions League groups

Last season’s winners Chelsea have been drawn alongside Juventus in the group phase of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League.

Spanish giants Barcelona have also been drawn alongside Bayern Munich while Manchester City alongside PSG in their respective groups.

The draw was held on Thursday in Istanbul, Turkey with the competition to run from 14 September 2021 to 28 May 2022.

Drawn in Group H, Chelsea and Juventus will also take on Russian club Zenit Saint Petersburg and Swedish side Malmo.

Read Also: EPL: Lukaku opens Chelsea account in win over Arsenal; Man Utd draw at St. Mary’s

Group stage draw in full:

Group A: Manchester City, Paris St-Germain, RB Leipzig, Club Bruges

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan

Group C: Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas

Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff Tiraspol

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys

Group G: Lille, Sevilla, FC Salzburg, Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg, Malmo

Join the conversation

Opinions