Chelsea turn to Julian Nagelsmann as search for manager continues

Premier League club, Chelsea have held talks with former Bayern Munich manager, Julian Nagelsmann as part of their search for a new manager.

Reports from Europe say the Blues are looking to bring the German who was sacked by Bayern in March after less than two years in charge, to Stamford Bridge.

Reports also say that Luis Enrique is also a top option for the job as the English side seek a replacement for Graham Potter who was sacked last month following a poor run.

Chelsea are currently under the interim management of her former player and boss, Frank Lampard, who will be leading the side when they face Real Madrid in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League this week.

Lampard’s Chelsea, who trail 2-0 in the tie as they were beaten at the Bernabeu last week, will be hoping to pull off an incredible comeback at home.

Meanwhile, Nagelsmann, one of the highest-rated young coaches in the game, has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

