Sports
Chelsea woes continue as Spurs win London derby
Tottenham Hotspur have inflicted yet another defeat on Chelsea as they secured a 2-0 victory in a Premier League clash in London.
Spurs got ahead in the 46th minute through Oliver Skipp’s thumping 20-yard effort before Harry Kane sealed the win eight minutes to time.
The defeat mounts more pressure on Chelsea boss Graham Potter, who joined the team after the exit of Thomas Tuchel earlier in the season.
Read Also: OFFICIAL: Chelsea complete signing of Madueke from PSV
The Blues have now won just two of their previous 15 Premier League matches and sit 14 points off the Champions League places.
Tottenham sit fourth in the table, four points above fifth-placed Newcastle, who have two games in hand.
Newcastle will take on Manchester United later on Sunday in the final of the Carabao Cup at Wembley.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...