Chelsea woes continue as Spurs win London derby

Tottenham Hotspur have inflicted yet another defeat on Chelsea as they secured a 2-0 victory in a Premier League clash in London.

Spurs got ahead in the 46th minute through Oliver Skipp’s thumping 20-yard effort before Harry Kane sealed the win eight minutes to time.

The defeat mounts more pressure on Chelsea boss Graham Potter, who joined the team after the exit of Thomas Tuchel earlier in the season.

Read Also: OFFICIAL: Chelsea complete signing of Madueke from PSV

The Blues have now won just two of their previous 15 Premier League matches and sit 14 points off the Champions League places.

Tottenham sit fourth in the table, four points above fifth-placed Newcastle, who have two games in hand.

Newcastle will take on Manchester United later on Sunday in the final of the Carabao Cup at Wembley.

