Sports
Chelsea’s Mendy criticizes media for using his image in stories about Man City’s Mendy
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has expressed his disappointment after media outlets mistakenly used his image in stories about Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy.
The Senegal shotsopper said it was sad to see that in 2021 such a mistake can be made in France and England.
Defender Mendy has been charged with six counts of rape and one of sexual assault, and remains in custody.
Photos of Edouard Mendy and his cousin, Real Madrid’s Ferland Mendy, have been used to illustrate articles.
Edouard Mendy said their use was “highly symbolic”.
“Sad to see that in 2021, in France as well as in England, for some, black people have neither names nor distinct faces,” Mendy wrote on Instagram.
Read Also: Omitting Mendy from Ballon d’Or nominees ‘a real shame’ -Koulibally
“These ‘mistakes’ of photos appear anecdotal, but actually they are quite the opposite, they are highly symbolic.
“It’s not that complicated to differentiate two faces, especially when the football jersey is of valuable help!”
In August, Benjamin Mendy was charged with four counts of rape and one of sexual assault.
Those charges related to alleged attacks on three women over the age of 16 at his home between October 2020 and August 2021.
On Wednesday, the 27-year-old appeared in court to face two further charges of rape, related to alleged attacks in Macclesfield in July and August.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION…Federal roads in South-East remain death traps despite Nigerian govt’s claims
The Federal Government’s denial of allegations of neglect by the South-East governors in critical infrastructure, especially provision of roads, prompted...
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...