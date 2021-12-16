Chemical engineer turned Nollywood actor, Karibi Fubara losses battle to cancer

On Wednesday, December 15, Nollywood actor Karibi Fubara joined the unwanted list of Nigerian celebrities who have passed on in 2021.

Fubara, who is one of the most creative modern-day thespians, lost the battle to cancer.

His demise was confirmed by his sister, Aya Eneli via her Twitter page.

“My brother, Karibi Fubara, has joined the ancestral realm. I’m devastated, but not hopeless. He lived fully and with joy. Left a great body of work. Will be a powerful ancestor. I love you, #ChiefBlack. I do not own the rights to this song.”

Here are five things to note about the late Nollywood actor.

1. Karibi Fubara studied Chemical Engineering at the Ohio State University

2. Before becoming a Nollywood actor, Kabiri landed his first big breaks as a model in several international ad campaigns for Apple, Verizon, Hewlett Packer, Nestle, and Walt Disney

3. Fubara was a voice character in the popular video game, Grand Theft Auto IV in 2008.

4. In May 2020, the actor disclosed for the first time he found out he had a large mid-stage kidney tumor and he was battling cancer.

5. Karibi married celebrity stylist, Yolanda Okereke in 2018.

May his soul rest in peace.

