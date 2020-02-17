Ighalo debuts as Man Utd beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Nigerian forward, Odion Ighalo played as a late substitute for Manchester United as his side came out on top against Chelsea in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

With his appearance, the 30-year-old sets the record of being the first Nigerian player to play for United since the creation of the club 142 years ago.

Ighalo, who joined the Red Devils on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in January, made his debut in the game, replacing Anthony Martial in added time as they defeated their hosts 2-0.

After wasting earlier opportunities, United got in the lead just before halftime when Martial headed past Willy Caballero.

Harry Maguire headed the second goal for United in the 66th minute to boost their hopes of finishing in top four of the Premier League.

The game was however full of controversies, including those involving the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), as a goal by Olivier Giroud for Chelsea in the second half was disallowed for offside.

In the first half, Maguire did not receive a red card after appearing to kick Michy Batshuayi in the groin, before Kurt Zouma’s volley also was ruled out by VAR for a push by Cesar Azpilicueta on Brandon Williams.

But with the win, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side completed their first league double over Chelsea since 1987/88, having beaten the Blues 4-0 in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford last year.

United climb to 7th while Chelsea stay 4th.

